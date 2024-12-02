RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Refused money to buy phone, teen threatens mother with sword

December 02, 2024  23:19
Image only for representation
Image only for representation
An 18-year-old boy allegedly threatened his mother with a sword after she refused to give him Rs 10,000 to buy a phone, a Nagpur police station official said on Monday.

The incident happened on Sunday evening, the Jaripatka police station official added.

"When the woman returned home from work, the boy asked Rs 10,000 to buy a phone. When she refused citing her poor financial condition, he abused her, threatened her and his sister with a sword and then vandalised the house," the official said.

On the complaint of the woman, a case was registered and a hunt is on for the boy, who fled from his house some time after the incident, the official added. -- PTI
