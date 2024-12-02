Parliament adjourned for the day

Parliament was adjourned for the day after ruckus over issues like Adani, Sambhal and Manipur. Another week with the same results as last week.









Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, was also present in this meeting along with other party leaders.

Floor leaders of the INDIA bloc had convened a meeting in the chamber of Congress President and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge ahead of the resumption of proceedings of both Houses of Parliament today.