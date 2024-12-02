RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Parl unlikely to discuss Adani, logjam may end

December 02, 2024  15:26
MPs file out of Parliament after it was adjourned for the day
MPs file out of Parliament after it was adjourned for the day
The government and opposition parties have come close to reaching an agreement to break the impasse in Parliament with a discussion on the Constitution to mark its 75th year of adoption likely to take place in the coming days, sources said. 

The Samajwadi Party may also be allowed to raise the Sambhal issue and the Trinamool Congress happenings in Bangladesh in the Lok Sabha, they said. The opposition wants an official announcement of dates for the discussion on the Constitution before agreeing to the resumption of regular parliamentary proceedings, they added. 

 "We are hopeful that Parliament will begin its work from Tuesday. Positive talks have happened," a source said. 

However, there is little possibility of any specific discussion on the Adani issue, sources added, noting that opposition members may touch on it during other debates. The Congress has been persistent in raising the issue of the indictment of US prosecutors of Adani Group chairperson Gautam Adani and other company officials on bribery and fraud charges. 

This coupled with vociferous opposition protests over matters such as the Sambhal violence and Manipur unrest have resulted in constant adjournments of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha since the Winter Session began on November 25.

 However, some other opposition parties, especially the TMC, have not attached the same priority to the Adani row and want Parliament to discuss a host of different issues, including unemployment, price rise and the Centre's alleged discrimination against opposition-ruled states in fund allocation. The TMC has skipped opposition meetings to formulate the INDIA bloc's joint strategy during the Session. -- PTI
