RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Modi, ministers watch Sabarmati Report with Massey

December 02, 2024  20:57
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watched the movie The Sabarmati Report on Monday along with several members of his cabinet besides MPs from the ruling alliance at the Balyogi Auditorium in the Parliament library building.

Some members of the audience, including veteran actor Jeetendra and Raashii Khanna, who has a key role in the movie, told reporters after the meeting that Modi told them this was the first film he had watched after becoming the prime minister.

Modi was joined by Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and Jitan Ram Manjhi, a Bharatiya Janata Party ally, among others. 

The film claims to reveal the truth behind the fire incident in Sabarmati Express at Godhra on February 27, 2002, killing 59 devotees returning from Ayodhya after participating in a religious ceremony.

Vikrant Massey, who played the lead protagonist, said it was a different experience watching the movie with Modi that cannot be expressed in words. 

He expressed his delight and appealed to the people to watch the film.

This experience was the highest point in his career, he added.

In a post on X after watching the film, Modi commended the makers of the film for their effort.

Jeetendra told reporters that this was the first time he had watched a film with the prime minister due to his daughter Ekta Kapoor, one of its producers.

"He (Modi) told me that it was the first movie he has seen after becoming prime minister," one of the Hindi film industry's leading actors of his times said.

Actor Raashii Khanna also made a similar comment and expressed delight at the experience.

The ruling BJP has actively promoted the movie, with many of its state governments making it tax-free.

Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat at the time of the incident, which was followed by communal riots, and the state police had blamed a Muslim mob for setting some of the train coaches on fire. Many accused chargesheeted by the police were later convicted in courts.

The incident had triggered a major political row as an enquiry commission constituted by the then railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, a Congress ally, had claimed that the fire was an accident.

The Gujarat high court had, however, quashed its findings and termed the commission unconstitutional.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Airlines got 999 hoax bomb threats till Nov 14
LIVE! Airlines got 999 hoax bomb threats till Nov 14

Maharashtra CM's name to be declared on December 4
Maharashtra CM's name to be declared on December 4

The name of the Maharashtra chief minister will be announced on Wednesday, a day ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the Mahayuti government, after the Bharatiya Janata Party elects its legislature party leader, a senior functionary...

Sukhbir Badal ordered to clean shoes at Golden Temple
Sukhbir Badal ordered to clean shoes at Golden Temple

The Sikh clergy at the Akal Takht on Monday pronounced 'tankhah' (religious punishment) for Sukhbir Singh Badal for the 'mistakes' committed by the Shiromani Akali Dal and its government in Punjab from 2007 to 2017, directing him to...

SC questions poll panel on booth-level hike in voters
SC questions poll panel on booth-level hike in voters

The Supreme Court on Monday sought the Election Commission's response on a PIL challenging its decision to increase the maximum number of voters from 1,200 to 1,500 at every polling station, saying no elector should be excluded.

Farmers' march chokes Delhi border, SC steps in
Farmers' march chokes Delhi border, SC steps in

Massive traffic snarls caused inconvenience to commuters crossing the Delhi-Noida border on Monday as police set up multiple barricades and deployed heavy security in view of a farmers' protest march towards the national capital.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances