Karnataka IPS officer dies in accident

December 02, 2024  11:33
image
A 26-year-old IPS officer on his way to take up his first posting died in a road accident in Hassan district, police said on Monday. Harsh Bardhan was a 2023-batch IPS officer of the Karnataka cadre and hailed from Madhya Pradesh, they said. 

 The accident took place on Sunday evening, when the tyre of the police vehicle he was travelling in allegedly burst near Kittane in Hassan taluk, following which the driver lost control and the vehicle hit a house and a tree on the roadside, police said.

 According to police, Bardhan was on his way to Hassan to report for duty as a probationary Assistant Superintendent of Police in Holenarasipur, police said. Bardhan sustained severe head injuries and died in the hospital during the course of treatment, while the driver, Manjegowda, suffered minor injuries, a senior police officer said. 

 The IPS officer had recently completed his four-week training at the Karnataka Police Academy in Mysuru, police said, adding his father is a sub-divisional magistrate. -- PTI
