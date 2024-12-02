RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


IMD issues red alert in Kerala; heavy rains expected

December 02, 2024  09:25
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for four districts in the state, forecasting extremely heavy rains today.
According to the IMD, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur are expected to experience extremely heavy rainfall on Monday.

Though the weather agency earlier placed Kottayam and Pathanamthitta under an "orange" alert today, it was changed into a "red alert" later in the day.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, an orange alert signifies very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm, and a yellow alert warns of heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

Meanwhile, the district administrations  declared a holiday for all educational institutions including professional colleges and anganwadi in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Wayanad districts on Monday.
 
In view of the heavy rains warning, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has advised people living in landslide and mudslide-prone areas to stay vigilant and relocate to safer places as directed by authorities.

Those residing along riverbanks and in dam catchment areas should also evacuate as per official instructions, the SDMA added. -- PTI
