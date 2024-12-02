RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

GST collection for November rises by 8.5%

December 02, 2024  10:15
image
Driven by festive demand, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections for the Union and state governments climbed to Rs 1.82 trillion in November, marking an 8.5% year-on-year growth, according to official data released on Sunday. Sequentially, however, the latest collection figures are lower than the Rs 1.87 trillion reported in October, which was the second highest reported so far since the new indirect tax regime was introduced in 2017.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 2 cops dangle on SUV as driver speeds away
LIVE! 2 cops dangle on SUV as driver speeds away

Kolkata youth thrashed in B'desh for 'being Hindu'
Kolkata youth thrashed in B'desh for 'being Hindu'

'I could not imagine such a nightmarish situation awaiting me in a neighbouring country where people speak the same language as us and share similar food habits'

No difference between India and B'desh if...: Mehbooba
No difference between India and B'desh if...: Mehbooba

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti drew comparisons between the treatment of Hindus in Bangladesh and minorities in India, sparking criticism from the BJP. Mufti expressed concerns about the alleged oppression of Hindus in Bangladesh and...

Is Vikrant Massey Retiring?
Is Vikrant Massey Retiring?

In a shocking revelation that has left the film industry in disbelief, Vikrant Massey has announced that he will retire from acting after 2025.

'Enough is enough': Biden pardons son in criminal cases
'Enough is enough': Biden pardons son in criminal cases

Hunter Biden was convicted early this year on federal gun and tax charges and was set to appear soon in Delon, California, where he faced the potential of lengthy prison sentences.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances