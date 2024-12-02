GST collection for November rises by 8.5%

Driven by festive demand, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections for the Union and state governments climbed to Rs 1.82 trillion in November, marking an 8.5% year-on-year growth, according to official data released on Sunday. Sequentially, however, the latest collection figures are lower than the Rs 1.87 trillion reported in October, which was the second highest reported so far since the new indirect tax regime was introduced in 2017.