Fungus, live larvae in nutritional snacks for kids

December 02, 2024  21:39
Image only for representation
In a shocking incident, fungus and live larvae were allegedly found in the nutritional snacks provided to students of at least two Zilla Parishad and state government-aided schools in tribal-dominated Palghar district.

Confirming the incident, Palghar collector Govind Bodke told PTI on Monday that the samples have been collected. He assured action against the supplier after the laboratory report was received.

Issues were primarily reported at Anand Laxman Chandavar Vidyalaya in Khanivli and Chinchani Zilla Parishad School number 3, where the chikki (a sweet, nutrition-rich snack) was found to be contaminated.

Parents claimed the snack was covered with fungus and live larvae.

"The health of our children is at risk. How can we trust the meals being given to them?" a parent said.

The School Education Department ensures these meals are part of a scheme aimed at providing nutritional food to underprivileged students, helping them meet their dietary needs and incentivising school attendance.

"We've complained repeatedly, yet the administration shows negligence towards our children," another parent claimed.

Bodke said it was true that the fungus and larvae were found in the food given to students from a couple of schools in Palghar district.

"The district-level education officers have collected the samples and sent them to laboratories for a detailed report. We need to wait until the laboratory submits its report. Action will be initiated against the supplier after the report is submitted," he told PTI.
