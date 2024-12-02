Farmers' march: Mega jam at Delhi-Noida border





Additional Commissioner of Police (east) Sagar Singh Kalsi said, "We have made adequate arrangements in east Delhi borders and have taken all precautionary measures, including anti-riot equipment. We are using drones for vigilance and are also coordinating with traffic police for smooth vehicular movement in the area." Aprajita Singh, a resident of Greater Noida, said the barricades were put up at the Chilla border were causing inconvenience to commuters.





"It took me about an hour to get through that stretch. The police set up barricades on both sides of the Delhi-Noida border, causing significant traffic congestion, especially on the carriageway heading from Noida to Delhi," she said. PTI

Massive traffic snarls caused inconvenience to commuters crossing the Delhi-Noida border on Monday as police set up multiple barricades in view of the farmers' protest march towards the national capital. A senior police officer said checking was underway at the border.