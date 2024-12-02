RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Farmers' march: Mega jam at Delhi-Noida border

December 02, 2024  14:48
File pic
File pic
Massive traffic snarls caused inconvenience to commuters crossing the Delhi-Noida border on Monday as police set up multiple barricades in view of the farmers' protest march towards the national capital. A senior police officer said checking was underway at the border. 

 Additional Commissioner of Police (east) Sagar Singh Kalsi said, "We have made adequate arrangements in east Delhi borders and have taken all precautionary measures, including anti-riot equipment. We are using drones for vigilance and are also coordinating with traffic police for smooth vehicular movement in the area." Aprajita Singh, a resident of Greater Noida, said the barricades were put up at the Chilla border were causing inconvenience to commuters. 

 "It took me about an hour to get through that stretch. The police set up barricades on both sides of the Delhi-Noida border, causing significant traffic congestion, especially on the carriageway heading from Noida to Delhi," she said. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Farmers' march: Mega jam at Delhi-Noida border
LIVE! Farmers' march: Mega jam at Delhi-Noida border

Is Eknath Shinde's son getting dy CM's post? He says...
Is Eknath Shinde's son getting dy CM's post? He says...

Shrikant Shinde on Monday said the swearing-in ceremony of the Mahayuti coalition government has been a bit delayed, and currently there are lot of discussions and rumours.

Mamata wants UN force in B'desh, says Modi must...
Mamata wants UN force in B'desh, says Modi must...

Banerjee stressed she wished for harmony, fraternal ties and cordial relationship to remain between all communities living in Bangladesh and elsewhere.

4 Months After Poor LS Score, How BJP Swept Vidarbha
4 Months After Poor LS Score, How BJP Swept Vidarbha

'Slogans like 'Ek hai toh safe hai' and 'Batenge toh katenge' resonated with voters.'

Oppn vs BJP on Bhagwat's 'have at least 3 kids' remark
Oppn vs BJP on Bhagwat's 'have at least 3 kids' remark

Bhagwat highlighted the vital role of families and warned that according to population science, if a society's total fertility rate dips below 2.1, it could face extinction.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances