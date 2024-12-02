BJP legislative party meet on Thursday

BJP legislative party meet on ThursdayDecember 02, 2024 17:37
Fadnavis is the frontrunner for CM
BJP Legislative Party meet to meet at 10 am on 4th December at Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan: BJP Maharashtra.
The BJP has already announced that the new chief minister will take oath on December 5 at Azad Maidan in Mumbai in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders. Though the party has not made any formal announcement, a senior BJP leader on Sunday claimed Devendra Fadnavis' name has been finalised for the CM's post.