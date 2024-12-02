BJP legislative party meet on Thursday





The BJP has already announced that the new chief minister will take oath on December 5 at Azad Maidan in Mumbai in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders. Though the party has not made any formal announcement, a senior BJP leader on Sunday claimed Devendra Fadnavis' name has been finalised for the CM's post.

BJP Legislative Party meet to meet at 10 am on 4th December at Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan: BJP Maharashtra.