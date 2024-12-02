2 cops dangle on SUV as driver speeds away





The constable who was on the bonnet suffered injuries as he got dragged for some distance before falling due to the SUV's speed and narrowly escaped being run over by a dumper, the official said on Sunday.





The other policeman was also thrown off as the vehicle speeded up late Saturday night, he said. Instead of stopping, the SUV driver continued to move the vehicle allegedly with an intention to run over the policemen when they tried to stop the vehicle, the official said. Police later arrested the man and his wife after tracing them based on their SUV's registration number noted by cops, he said.





"The SUV driver tried to run over the police personnel when he was signalled to stop during a combing drive at 11.15 pm on Saturday. In order to stop the car, constable Nitesh Ramji clung on to its bonnet. He was dragged for some distance by the SUV, leaving him with injuries on the hands and legs," the official from Chandkheda police station said.





When the policeman fell, he was in danger of being crushed by a dumper, which stopped in time, he said.





"Another policeman, who clung to the half-opened window on the driver's side, was also thrown off as the vehicle gathered speed. The woman, who was sitting next to the driver, had signalled him to speed away," the official said.





The man and his wife were later arrested and booked under sections 109 (attempt to murder) and 121 (causing grievous hurt to a public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said. Further investigation was underway into the case. -- PTI

A couple sped off in their SUV during a combing drive with a constable perched precariously on the vehicle's bonnet and another policeman clinging on to its window in Ahmedabad, an official said.