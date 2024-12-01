RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Worker dead, 2 injured as section of tunnel collapses in Kota

December 01, 2024  14:03
Image only for representation
A worker died and two other people were injured when a section of an under-construction tunnel collapsed in Kota district of Rajasthan, police said on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police, Kota Rural, Sujit Shankar said the tunnel is part of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. A portion of it collapsed on Saturday night in the Modak area of Ramganj Mandi, he added.

The workers who got trapped under the debris were rescued and rushed to a hospital, where Shamsher Singh (33) was pronounced dead.

The injured are undergoing treatment, Shankar said.

Police and National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) officials reached the spot after the incident.   -- PTI
