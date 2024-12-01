RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

T'gana ACB unearths properties worth Rs 17 cr during searches against suspended official

December 01, 2024  10:23
File image
File image
The Anti-Corruption Bureau of Telangana has unearthed documents of properties worth over Rs 17 crore during searches at the house and other places belonging to a suspended engineer in the irrigation department. 

The market value of the properties is expected to be much higher than the official value, the ACB said in a release on Saturday. 

A case of disproportionate assets to the known sources of income was registered against him. 

During the searches, property documents pertaining to five house plots, 6.5 acres of agricultural land, six flats and others were found. 

The searches revealed that the accused, an assistant executive engineer, acquired movable and immovable properties worth Rs 17,73,53,500, it said. 

The accused was caught red handed by ACB in May this year while he was accepting a bribe of Rs one lakh and he is now under suspension, it said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Trump names Indian-American Kash Patel as FBI chief
Trump names Indian-American Kash Patel as FBI chief

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Kash Patel, a close confidante, as the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). This appointment would make Patel the highest-ranking Indian American in Trump's incoming...

LIVE! 7 Maoists killed in gunfight with police in Telangana
LIVE! 7 Maoists killed in gunfight with police in Telangana

TTD bans political, hate speeches near Tirupati temple
TTD bans political, hate speeches near Tirupati temple

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), custodian of Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple, has banned political and hate speeches at Tirumala. The decision comes in response to recent incidents where individuals, including political leaders,...

Judicial panel members may reach Sambhal today
Judicial panel members may reach Sambhal today

Two members of a three-member judicial commission formed by the Uttar Pradesh government to investigate the November 24 violence in Sambhal arrived in Moradabad on Saturday and are expected to visit the violence-hit town on Sunday. The...

Chennai airport resumes ops as Fengal crosses TN
Chennai airport resumes ops as Fengal crosses TN

The airport had temporarily suspended operations on Saturday due to strong winds and heavy rainfall caused by cyclones.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances