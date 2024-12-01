Shinde recovering from fever, to reach Mumbai today





A team of doctors checked on Shinde as he developed high fever on Saturday.





The Shiv Sena leader headed to his native village Dare in Satara district on Friday amid speculation that he was not happy with the way the new state government was shaping up.





Shinde had fever and throat infection, his family doctor R M Parte told news channels on Saturday.





"He has been given medicines and put on IV (intra-venous therapy for medication). He will feel better in two days. He is leaving for Mumbai on Sunday," Dr Parte said.





A close aide of Shinde on Sunday also said the caretaker CM has been under the weather for sometime and developed fever on Saturday.





Shinde is recovering and will return to Mumbai in the evening, the associate added.





The swearing-in of the new Mahayuti government in Maharashtra will take place on December 5 evening at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai, state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Saturday.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the oath-taking ceremony, he said. -- PTI

