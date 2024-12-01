RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Shinde recovering from fever, to reach Mumbai today

December 01, 2024  10:08
image
Maharashtra's caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who took ill at his native village in Satara district, is recovering and will return to Mumbai on Sunday evening, an associate said. 

A team of doctors checked on Shinde as he developed high fever on Saturday. 

The Shiv Sena leader headed to his native village Dare in Satara district on Friday amid speculation that he was not happy with the way the new state government was shaping up. 

Shinde had fever and throat infection, his family doctor R M Parte told news channels on Saturday. 

"He has been given medicines and put on IV (intra-venous therapy for medication). He will feel better in two days. He is leaving for Mumbai on Sunday," Dr Parte said. 

A close aide of Shinde on Sunday also said the caretaker CM has been under the weather for sometime and developed fever on Saturday. 

Shinde is recovering and will return to Mumbai in the evening, the associate added. 

The swearing-in of the new Mahayuti government in Maharashtra will take place on December 5 evening at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai, state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Saturday. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the oath-taking ceremony, he said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Trump names Indian-American Kash Patel as FBI chief
Trump names Indian-American Kash Patel as FBI chief

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Kash Patel, a close confidante, as the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). This appointment would make Patel the highest-ranking Indian American in Trump's incoming...

LIVE! 7 Maoists killed in gunfight with police in Telangana
LIVE! 7 Maoists killed in gunfight with police in Telangana

TTD bans political, hate speeches near Tirupati temple
TTD bans political, hate speeches near Tirupati temple

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), custodian of Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple, has banned political and hate speeches at Tirumala. The decision comes in response to recent incidents where individuals, including political leaders,...

Judicial panel members may reach Sambhal today
Judicial panel members may reach Sambhal today

Two members of a three-member judicial commission formed by the Uttar Pradesh government to investigate the November 24 violence in Sambhal arrived in Moradabad on Saturday and are expected to visit the violence-hit town on Sunday. The...

Chennai airport resumes ops as Fengal crosses TN
Chennai airport resumes ops as Fengal crosses TN

The airport had temporarily suspended operations on Saturday due to strong winds and heavy rainfall caused by cyclones.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances