Rajasthan cabinet approves Anti-Conversion bill

December 01, 2024  08:51
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma
The Rajasthan cabinet on Saturday approved the Anti-Conversion Bill, which aims to curb forced religious conversions.  

The bill will now be presented in the state legislature during the upcoming parliamentary session.  

According to deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa, the bill proposes severe punishments, including imprisonment from 1 to 5 years, to crack down on forced conversions.  

"People were lured into converting their religion which they did not know. We analysed similar policies from other states as well. We have categorised the punishments accordingly so that forced religious conversions can be stopped," Bairwa said to the reporters.  

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said the proposed bill will prohibit any person or institution from converting someone's religion through misleading information, fraud, force, or undue influence.  

"Rajasthan government committed to stop illegal religious conversion. In the Cabinet meeting held in the Chief Minister's Office today, it was decided to introduce 'The Rajasthan Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill-2024' in the Assembly to stop attempts at conversion by inducement or fraud," the Chief Minister posted on X.  

Sharma added, "The proposed bill will prohibit any person or institution from converting a person's religion through misleading information, fraud, force, or undue influence. If a person marries for the purpose of illegal conversion, the family court will have the right to declare such a marriage invalid."  -- ANI
