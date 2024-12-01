RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


No tie-up with Cong for Delhi polls: Kejriwal

December 01, 2024  13:28
Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday ruled out the possibility of an alliance between his party and the Congress for the Delhi Assembly polls due in February.

"There will be no alliance in Delhi," Kejriwal said at a press conference in New Delhi.

The AAP and the Congress are part of the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) and fought the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi together earlier this year.

Both parties drew a blank, with the Bharatiya Janata Party winning all seats. 

The AAP and the Congress failed to reach a seat-sharing agreement ahead of the Haryana assembly polls in October despite several rounds of talks.   -- PTI
