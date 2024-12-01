RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Judicial panel members may reach Sambhal today for probe

December 01, 2024  09:48
Two members of a three-man judicial commission formed to probe the November 24 violence in Sambhal reached Moradabad on Saturday, and are likely to visit the violence-hit town on Sunday, officials said. 

Moradabad divisional commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh said, "Two members of the commission formed by the Uttar Pradesh government reached here on Saturday. The third member will join them on Sunday as they head to Sambhal." 

However, Singh did not identify the members who reached Moradabad on Saturday. 

Violence erupted in Sambhal on November 24 during a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid there, killing four persons and injuring many others. 

The survey was linked to a petition claiming that a Harihar temple once stood at the site of the mosque. 

The commission formed via a notification on November 28 has been directed to complete its probe within two months. 

Any extension of this timeline will require government approval. 

The commission headed by retired Allahabad high court judge Devendra Kumar Arora includes ex-IAS officer Amit Mohan Prasad, and Arvind Kumar Jain, a retired IPS officer, as the other members. -- PTI
