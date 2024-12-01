RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Jamia warns students over slogans against PM

December 01, 2024  20:10
image
Cautioning students against raising slogans targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and law enforcement agencies on its campus, the Jamia Millia Islamia has said no protests and dharnas against any 'constitutional dignitaries' are allowed in the university and warned of strict disciplinary action for violations.

In an office memorandum issued by Registrar Md Mahatah Alam Rizvi, the university noted, 'Some students are involved in raising slogans without the permission or intimation to the University authorities against the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India and other law enforcement agencies of the country, which are not related to the academia as well as to the University.'

The memorandum dated November 29 referred to an earlier directive from August 2022, reminding students that protests and dharnas require prior approval.

It reiterated, 'No protests, dharnas, or raising slogans against any constitutional dignitaries shall be allowed in any part of the University campus, otherwise disciplinary action against such erring students shall be initiated as per provision of the University rules.'

The memorandum has faced strong criticism from student organisations.

The Left backed All India Students' Association (AISA) condemned the directive, calling it a reflection of 'the Sangh Parivar's authoritarian grip' on academic institutions.

In a statement, AISA alleged, 'This directive is not merely an attack on students. It is an attack on the very essence of a university. By equating dissent with disorder, the administration exposes its complicity in the BJP's larger project of stifling democratic voices across the country. Jamia belongs to its students, not to the BJP or the Sangh.'

The memorandum has been circulated across faculties and departments, with instructions to deans, heads, and directors to ensure that students are made aware about it.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Jamia warns students over slogans against PM
LIVE! Jamia warns students over slogans against PM

BJP to pick Maha CM, my full support: Eknath Shinde
BJP to pick Maha CM, my full support: Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra's outgoing Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said the Bharatiya Janata Party will decide on the new CM and assured his full support while ruling out differences among Mahayuti allies over the government formation.

Mobile internet ban extended in 9 Manipur districts
Mobile internet ban extended in 9 Manipur districts

The Manipur government on Sunday extended the suspension of mobile internet for two days in nine districts of the state till December 3.

'Atal ji picked my call but Sonia kept me waiting'
'Atal ji picked my call but Sonia kept me waiting'

After being elected president of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in 1999, Najma Heptulla rang up the then Congress chief Sonia Gandhi from Berlin to convey the news but had to hold the phone line for an hour as a staff told her that...

Cyclone Fengal causes unprecedented rainfall in Pondy
Cyclone Fengal causes unprecedented rainfall in Pondy

After making landfall near Puducherry on November 30, Cyclone Fengal weakened on Sunday, but torrential downpour under its influence paralysed the union territory, with the Army stepping in to evacuate stranded persons in inundated streets.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances