Fadnavis' name finalised for Maha CM: BJP leader

December 01, 2024  20:27
The name of Devendra Fadnavis has been finalised as the new chief minister of Maharashtra, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader said on Sunday night.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, he told PTI that the BJP legislature party meeting will be held on either December 2 or 3.

The oath-taking ceremony of the new Mahayuti government will take place on December 5 evening at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend it.

Fadnavis had served as chief minister twice- the second stint lasting for a few days.

He was deputy CM in the outgoing Eknath Shinde-led government.  -- PTI
