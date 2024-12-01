RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


ED to quiz Shilpa Shetty's husband in PMLA case

December 01, 2024  11:41
Actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra/File image
The Enforcement Directorate has summoned businessman Raj Kundra, the husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the alleged illegal distribution of pornographic movies, official sources said on Sunday. 

They said Kundra has been asked to depose before the investigating officer of the case this week. 

Some others involved in the case have also been summoned, the sources added. 

The central agency raided the premises of Kundra in Mumbai and those of other persons located in some cities of Uttar Pradesh on December 29. 

Kundra said on Saturday that he was "fully complying" with the ongoing investigation that has been unfolding for the last four years. 

Shetty's lawyer had said that the action was not against the actor and that Kundra was "cooperating in the investigation for the truth to come out." 

The money laundering case of May 2022 stems from at least two Mumbai Police FIRs and chargesheets filed against Kundra and others. 

The businessman and some others were arrested in the case and later granted bail. 

This is the second money laundering case against Kundra. Early this year, the ED had attached assets worth Rs 98 crore of Kundra and Shetty in a cryptocurrency case. 

The couple, however, obtained relief from the Bombay high court against this attachment order. 

The businessman told a local Mumbai court in 2021 that there was not even an iota of evidence with the prosecution (Mumbai Police) that would connect the app 'Hotshots', used in the alleged porn films racket, with an offence under the law. -- PTI
