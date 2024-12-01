RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Delhi's air chokes under 'very poor' AQI for eighth consecutive day

December 01, 2024  11:52
File image
The national capital continued to grapple with toxic air as its air quality remained in the "very poor" category for the eighth consecutive day on Sunday. 

The Air Quality Index stood at 329 at 9 am, a slight dip from Saturday's 24-hour average of 346, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board. 

Out of the 38 monitoring stations across the city, 23 stations recorded "very poor" AQI, according to the Sameer app, which provides hourly data. 

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". 

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature was logged at 11 degrees Celsius, as per the India meteorological department. 

At 8.30 am, the humidity level was recorded at 93 per cent, with the weather department forecasting a mainly clear sky for the morning. 

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 27 degrees Celsius, the department said. -- PTI
