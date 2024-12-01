RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Bangladesh court to hear Hindu leader's bail plea on Tuesday

December 01, 2024  17:51
image
A court in Bangladesh has set December 3 as the date for the bail hearing of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das arrested last week on sedition charges, according to a media report.

Tuesday's hearing will be conducted by Metropolitan Sessions Judge Mohammad Saiful Islam, according to Additional Deputy Commissioner Mofizur Rahman of the Chattogram Metropolitan Police.

A Chattogram court official said that the date for the hearing had already been set but the announcement was delayed due to a boycott and work abstention by lawyers on Wednesday and Thursday.

The hearing will take place on December 3, bdnews24.com reported.

Das, a spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote, was arrested from Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Monday for alleged sedition. He was denied bail and sent to jail by a Chattogram court on Tuesday, triggering protests by his supporters.

A lawyer was killed during violence in Bangladesh's southeastern port city of Chattogram over his arrest.

On October 30, a sedition case was filed against 19 people, including Das, at Chattogram's Kotwali Police Station, accusing them of disrespecting Bangladesh's national flag in Chattogram's New Market area during a rally of the Hindu community.

Bangladesh's authorities on Thursday ordered freezing for 30 days the bank accounts of 17 people associated with International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), including its former member Das.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

BJP to pick Maha CM, my full support: Eknath Shinde
BJP to pick Maha CM, my full support: Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra's outgoing Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said the Bharatiya Janata Party will decide on the new CM and assured his full support while ruling out differences among Mahayuti allies over the government formation.

LIVE! Will ban beef in Assam if Cong wants it: Himanta
LIVE! Will ban beef in Assam if Cong wants it: Himanta

'Maharashtra Is Not UP'
'Maharashtra Is Not UP'

'Young people say they know all this emphasis on Hindu-Muslim differences is politically motivated.''If you stop watching TV and turn off social media, you'll find the situation on the ground different.'

Eknath Shinde Has No Cards Left To Play
Eknath Shinde Has No Cards Left To Play

The meeting in New Delhi etc is just the BJP being nice to the man who helped it realise its dream by stabbing Uddhav in the back, notes Saisuresh Sivaswamy.

Indian bus attacked in Bangladesh: Tripura minister
Indian bus attacked in Bangladesh: Tripura minister

Tripura's Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury alleged that a bus on the way to Kolkata from Agartala was attacked in Bangladesh.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances