ATF price hiked 1.45%, commercial LPG up Rs 16.5 per cylinder





The aviation turbine fuel price was increased by Rs 1,318.12 per kilolitre, or 1.45 percent, to Rs 91,856.84 per kl in the national capital -- home to one of the busiest airports in the country, according to state-owned fuel retailers.





This is the second straight monthly increase in jet fuel prices.





Rates were increased by Rs 2,941.5 per kl (3.3 per cent) on November 1.





That hike came after two rounds of reduction which had taken the rates to their lowest level this year.





ATF price on October 1 was cut by 6.3 per cent (Rs 5,883 per kl) and by Rs 4,495.5 per kl, or 4.58 percent on September 1.





The ATF price in Mumbai was increased to Rs 85,861.02 per kl on Sunday from Rs 84,642.91 previously.





Oil firms also increased the price of commercial LPG by Rs 16.5 to Rs 1818.50 per 19-kg cylinder.





This is the fifth straight monthly hike in commercial LPG price.





Rates were hiked by Rs 62 per 19-kg cylinder at the last revision on November 1. -- PTI

