Assam will also send teams to Jharkhand to study 'two-three things': Himanta





Sarma, however, did not specify the areas of concern for the Assam government for deciding to send inspection teams to Jharkhand.





"In our cabinet on December 5, we will make some decisions regarding visiting some Jharkhand areas. We will also go and see two-three things there," he told reporters after a BJP meeting in Guwahati on Saturday night when asked about the Jharkhand government's decision to send a team to Assam.





Hours after JMM leader Hemant Soren was sworn in as the 14th chief minister of Jharkhand on November 28, his government approved the formation of an all-party panel to study the plight of the "marginalised" tea tribes in Assam.





"We will be happy if somebody looks after us because we have so much work to do. They are sending one team here, but we will send two delegations to Jharkhand to see two special things. We will make a decision next week."





"They will come to see us, we will also go to see them," said Sarma, who was the BJP's co-in-charge for the recently held assembly elections in Jharkhand.





The decision taken in the first cabinet meeting of the Soren government came in the backdrop of the poll battle between the JMM-led coalition and NDA, in which Sarma repeatedly raised the issue of the "predicament" of Jharkhand's tribal community due to alleged large-scale infiltration from Bangladesh.





Soren had raised the issue of the tea tribes in Assam earlier also and now, after winning the elections, he decided to form the panel which is viewed as taking the fight to Sarma's turf. -- PTI

