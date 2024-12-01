RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


7 Maoists killed in gunfight with police in Telangana

December 01, 2024  10:47
Seven Maoists were killed in an exchange of fire with the police in a forest area in Mulugu district of Telangana on Sunday. 

The incident occurred during a combing operation in the forest area of Eturnagaram between Greyhounds, an elite anti-naxal force of Telangana police and the ultras, the police said. 

"Seven Maoists were killed in the exchange of fire", a senior police official told PTI, adding two AK 47 rifles were among the weapons seized from the scene. 

Among those killed was Kursam Mangu alias Bhadru, Secretary of Telangana State Committee (Yellandu Narsampet) of the banned CPI-Maoist, he said. -- PTI
