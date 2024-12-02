RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


TOP STORIES

LIVE! Rupani 'feels' Maha will get a BJP CM

Shinde's contribution should be duly recognised: Sena

The assembly polls were fought under Eknath Shinde's leadership and it is now up to the Bharatiya Janata Party's central leadership to decide on how to maintain his stature, the caretaker Maharashtra chief minister's aide and former...

Cyclone Fengal: Red alert issued for northern Kerala

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a warning of significant rainfall in Kerala due to cyclone Fengal, currently positioned as a strong low-pressure area over northern Tamil Nadu.

Posts against Naidu: HC breather for Ram Gopal Varma

In a breather to filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, the Andhra Pradesh high court on Monday restrained the state police from taking coercive steps in cases registered against him in the state, for a week.

Doubting EVMs, Solapur villagers to hold 'repoll'

Residents of a village in Maharashtra's Solapur district on Monday said they have planned a 'repoll' using ballots as the results of the recently-concluded assembly polls were 'doubtful' due to the presence of electronic voting machines...

