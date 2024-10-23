Sign inCreate Account
'Politicians can do symbolism by changing the names of places and museums.''Judges need not be seen to be craving for approval from the public.'
Rajan will, however, continue to remain in jail in connection with other criminal cases.
In 1997, the seven-judge bench ruled that the Centre had the regulatory power over the production of industrial alcohol. The case was referred to the nine-judge bench in 2010.
'I do not know why he went to Delhi because I have not been in touch with him for months now and I would not be able to give an answer why he visited Delhi'