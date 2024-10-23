RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


LIVE! 99% work on MVA seat-sharing done: Raut
'What's Indian In New Statue Of Justice?'
'Politicians can do symbolism by changing the names of places and museums.''Judges need not be seen to be craving for approval from the public.'

HC suspends Chhota Rajan's life sentence, grants bail
Rajan will, however, continue to remain in jail in connection with other criminal cases.

SC upholds states' power to regulate industrial alcohol
In 1997, the seven-judge bench ruled that the Centre had the regulatory power over the production of industrial alcohol. The case was referred to the nine-judge bench in 2010.

'I only remember one Ajit Dada': Supriya Sule's jibe
'I do not know why he went to Delhi because I have not been in touch with him for months now and I would not be able to give an answer why he visited Delhi'

