RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Hamas will be taught a lesson it won't forget'

October 27, 2023  14:00
image
"The same way the West eliminated ISIS in Iraq and Syria, Israel will eliminate Hamas from Gaza." 
Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff.com spoke to Emmanuel Navon, CEO of ELNET (the European Leadership Network, an Israeli NGO dedicated to strengthening Europe-Israel relations), scholar and practitioner of diplomacy and a lecturer at Tel Aviv University, to understand the Israeli viewpoint.

Read the interview here. 
« Back to LIVE
image
"The same way the West eliminated ISIS in Iraq and Syria, Israel will eliminate Hamas from Gaza." 
Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff.com spoke to Emmanuel Navon, CEO of ELNET (the European Leadership Network, an Israeli NGO dedicated to strengthening Europe-Israel relations), scholar and practitioner of diplomacy and a lecturer at Tel Aviv University, to understand the Israeli viewpoint.

Read the interview here. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Coast Guard rescues 7 Indian fishermen arrested by Pak
Coast Guard rescues 7 Indian fishermen arrested by Pak

The Indian Coast Guard rescued seven Indian fishermen who were apprehended by the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) in the mid-sea off the Gujarat coast. The incident took place on Sunday when the Coast Guard received a distress...

LIVE! Earthquake of 4 magnitude hits Kutch; no casualties
LIVE! Earthquake of 4 magnitude hits Kutch; no casualties

Anil Deshmukh seriously hurt in stone-pelting in Nagpur
Anil Deshmukh seriously hurt in stone-pelting in Nagpur

Former Maharashtra Home Minister and NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh was seriously injured after stones were hurled at his car in Nagpur district on Monday night. The incident occurred as Deshmukh was returning to Katol after attending a...

SC steps in as Delhi air quality slips to 'severe+'
SC steps in as Delhi air quality slips to 'severe+'

An AQI of 400 or higher is deemed 'severe' and it can have an adverse effect on both healthy individuals and people who already have medical conditions.

How RSS Plans To Win Vidarbha For BJP
How RSS Plans To Win Vidarbha For BJP

'BJP and RSS may have differences over minor issues but their hearts long for one common aim -- that of A Hindu Rashtra.''And this time to prove this point the RSS has prepared to help BJP win this election with all its might.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances